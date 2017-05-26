Headliners Feeder ready to rock at Midstock

Indie rockers Feeder can’t wait to make their first ever appearance in Midlothian to play Midstock at Dalkeith Country Park in September.

Lead singer Grant Nicholas told the Advertiser how much he loves to perform to a festival crowd in Scotland.

He said: “It should be great, we are currently in the studio finishing off some tracks so we are looking forward to getting back out to perform live.

“As far as I know this will be our first time in Midlothian, we have played Edinburgh a fair bit but not Midlothian.

“Scottish audiences are some of the best in the world for us, they know how to have a good time and make the bands feel welcome.

“Festivals are a whole different vibe, you never know how it’s going to go and you can’t predict the weather, which keeps it exciting.

“I still get that buzz from going on stage, I think I will always feel like that.

“We always do new songs to keep it fresh, along with the big hitters. But it’s a festival, so we are not going to do a whole bunch of new songs, there will be some from the last record (All Bright Electric), but it will be singles heavy, that’s what you want at a festival.”

With the band due to release a greatest hits collection in September to celebrate 21 years since their first release, Grant reflected on his time in Feeder, with the band having sold over five million records with hits including ‘Buck Rogers’ and ‘Tumble and Fall’.

He said: “We are very lucky, getting to tour the world and we have released a lot of records. We were never seen as a mainstream rock band, never been a Radio 2 band or anything like that.

“We have had mainstream songs, but on our own terms.

“That’s been 20 years now of just doing it. If you have got the tunes then you are doing well.

“I love making music, I’m so at home in the studio. I’m always doing something, writing, recording, playing, and like anything in life if you keep busy it flies by.

“We do work hard, but writing songs for me is not really work, I still love doing it. All the stuff around it like promotion is work, as I have got two young kids so I don’t want to be away too much, I have to make sure I can work it out.”

Despite being a musician for so long Grant will never rest on his laurels: “We are still learning all the time, I’m always trying to do something better or different, push myself a little bit. I think I’m always learning, whether that be from seeing a great young band or listening to a Neil Young album. But whatever we try we still always sound like us. It’s still always Feeder.”

