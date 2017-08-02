Bonnyrigg actor heads to the Fringe

A Bonnyrigg actor is debuting his football-inspired play tonight (Wednesday) ahead of a run during the Edinburgh Fringe.

Nathan Scott Dunn (22) wrote and stars in 1902, which is debuting at the Wee Red Bar in Edinburgh tonight and runs throughout August.

The play follows a group of four Hibernian fans who are desperate to watch the 2016 Scottish Cup final, and get in trouble doing so.

Nathan wrote the play and stars, and said he created it in an attempt to make theatre more accessible.

“I’m passionate about football and Hibs’ story is one that reaches out to everyone,” Nathan said.

“I wanted to make theatre more accessible and there’s no better way to do that than with football.

“It also creates an opportunity for myself.”

Nathan, who attended Beeslack High School, set up his own company, Saltire Sky Theatre, with friends after struggling to get into drama school.

Their first production was of Tom Wells’ Jumpers For Goalposts, a heartwarming and comedic look into gay culture.

And as Nathan prepares to hit the stage with 1902, he admitted that he was excited.

“I’m eager to get going,” he added. “We’ve had so much preparation and it’s been hurdle after hurdle, so it’s good just to get going.”