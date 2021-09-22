A family affair as Midlothian restaurants celebrate double Asian food awards triumph

Son Habibur with Radhuni front of house staff Rakesh Shah and Sharon Stratf.

Itihaas in Dalkeith and Radhuni in Loanhead - run by members of the same family - shared the title of Best Asian Restaurant in Midlothian at the Asian Restaurant Awards held at Edinburgh’s Sheraton Hotel on Monday night (September 20).

Father and son Matin and Habibur Khan were also both named regional Community Heroes for raising money for charity and providing free meals for front line workers during the pandemic.

“I believe it’s unique for two restaurants to be declared joint winners in the same area in these awards,” said Habibur, managing partner of The Radhuni, which is about to mark its 10th anniversary.

Dad Matin with Itihaas delivery drivers Wasim Butt and Paul Brimms.

“The judges said they couldn’t separate us because their culinary excellence and customer service were equally exceptional.”

Itihaas and Radhuni, which specialise in Bangladeshi-Indian dishes, have been strong supporters of local community organisations, including sponsoring football clubs and youth groups.

Radhuni is the current Scottish Curry Restaurant of the Year. Itihaas has also won many awards and Matin, who runs the restaurant in Eskbank Road, is a former Scottish Curry Chef of the Year.