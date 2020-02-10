Aldi are looking to expand into Midlothian with a new store in Dalkeith.

Proposals for Midlothian’s first Aldi store are to be unveiled next week, at a public exhibition taking place in Dalkeith.

The company is seeking to develop a new modern foodstore at the Thornybank Industrial Estate in the town, with the residents of Dalkeith encouraged to come along to the event and find out more about what is proposed.

The new store will represent a significant investment in the area, creating up to 35 local jobs within the store, together with new jobs during construction and within the Aldi supply chain.

Speaking ahead of the event, Philip Johnston, Aldi’s Property Director for Scotland said: “This marks an exciting time for Aldi as we bring forward plans for our new store in Dalkeith. Midlothian has always been a key area of growth for Aldi and I am delighted to be able to present our plans to the local community and bring our award-winning offer to Dalkeith.

“As well as bringing increased choice for shoppers, the proposals will transform this former industrial site and create new employment opportunities in the town, and I look forward to welcoming everyone to next week’s event”

The public exhibition will take place on Thursday, February 20 at St Nicholas Buccleuch Parish Church, in the High Street, from 2 to 7pm. Members of the development team will be on hand to answers questions and explain in more detail about what is proposed.

Following the public exhibition, it is anticipated that a planning application for the new store will be lodged with Midlothian Council in March, with the new store open and welcoming shoppers in Autumn/Winter 2021.