Beauty company shortlisted for RSPB Nature of Scotland Award

Dr Sally Gouldstone is the owner of Seilich

The natural skincare company is unusual in that it grows and sustainably harvests their own ingredients from within a wildflower meadow.

Led by nature conservationist Dr Sally Gouldstone, the company supports local biodiversity (predominantly pollinating insects and botanical species) as well as sharing knowledge about wildlife and habitat creation with the local community.

In addition to being the first beauty company to have ever been shortlisted for the award, it is the only company in the UK to have gained Wildlife Friendly Certification from the Wildlife Friendly Enterprise Network.

Dr Gouldstone said: “For our work to be acknowledged by the Nature of Scotland Awards in this way goes a long long way to help us in our mission; to show that you can produce natural ingredients and conserve nature at the same time!”

The awards, co-sponsored by NatureScot, mark a decade of celebrating Scotland’s nature champions.

They recognise the individuals and organisations making a difference in their local communities, businesses and schools to support Scotland’s wildlife and special places.

Fifty-two initiatives from across Scotland have been shortlisted across nine categories, and the winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on November 17.

This year will also see a special 10th anniversary accolade for Nature Champions of the Decade, which will be decided by a public vote from a selection of previous winners from the last 10 years.

Anne McCall, director of RSPB Scotland, said: “The last 18 months have reignited many people’s love for nature, highlighting its importance to all aspects of our lives – be it our health, the economy, or wellbeing.

"We’ve seen outstanding examples from community work and local dog walkers to businesses and schools making a fundamental change to their practices, for the benefit of our environment.”