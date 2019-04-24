Bombay Lounge named most outstanding

A Dalkeith Indian restaurant has been named the most outstanding in Scotland.

The Bombay Lounge on the town’s High Street took the top accolade at this year’s Scottish Curry Awards, held recently in Glasgow.

The awards saw restaurants and takeaways from across Scotland recognised for their dedication to the curry industry, quality food and service and rewarded for providing some of the best curries on offer.

And the 125-seat family-owned business was up against some of Scotland’s biggest and best in the Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year category, which is the latest in a growing list of awards.

Michael Singh, director of operations, said the entire team were thrilled but said that passion for what they do and attention to detail had helped to take the title.

He said: “It’s quite an achievement, for the work we do and the staff, as well as our loyal customers who keep coming back.

“We do things that maybe others haven’t, such as a private plasma dining area where people can sit and have a relaxed meal and a few drinks while watching sports events. We also have a sports dining area outside with mini golf.

“We even have our own designer ‘after curry mints’ and hot towels, which have their own special oven, for when people are washing their hands.

“But we’re passionate about what we do and although we’ve been open 10 years it feels like we’ve just opened.”

The ceremony followed the first ever Scottish Curry Day, which took place on April 7.