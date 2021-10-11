Bonnyrigg's Bombay Spice takes away top award

Jamil Amin (left) and his cousin picked up the best takeaway in Scotland prize at the Currylife Awards in London.

Jamil Amin (19), who hopes to one day takeover the Bonnyrigg High Street eatery from his father Ruhul Amin, has recently raised the profile of the business on social media.

He was delighted to pick up the prestigious award at the Royal Lancaster Hotel last weekend.

He said: “It was quite a night. With lots of famous faces and Michelin star chefs there.

“We have been open in Bonnyrigg for 21 years. My dad is very proud of it. After he came to this country with nothing, we are reaping the rewards of his hard work now.

"The customers nominated us for the award and voted in their droves for us. So I just want to thank the customers for their support.

"It’s very important. Without them we wouldn’t have been open for such a long time.

"They mean a lot to us.”

Speaking to the Advertiser while on the way back to Midlothian with the award, Jamil added: "I will be happy to get back home to give my dad the award. He couldn’t be there as he couldn’t close the business.

"We need somewhere there who knows the ins and outs, in case anything goes wrong. And the weekend is our busiest time.