Boogie in a Loanhead-made bar after mix-up

A mix-up over breakfast on ‘Boogie in the Morning’ on Forth 1 has turned into a tasty fundraiser for Cash for Kids, thanks to a stoating good idea from a Loanhead company.
When Boogie’s co-presenter Arlene forgot to pick up early-morning snacks for the on-air pair, who start their working day at 6am, their chat about what makes the best breakfast led to a claim by Boogie that he doesn’t like fruit in a bar.
That was a challenge that Tony Stoat, co-founder of Loanhead-based Stoats oats company couldn’t resist.
So he called the show and offered to make one of Stoat’s famous oat bars using a recipe voted for by Boogie in the Morning listeners.
Now Boogie’s Brunch Bar has gone on sale for a limited time and the presenter has been forced to change his mind about fruit in a bar after devouring a whole box made of the dark chocolate, almond, cranberry and sea salt recipe.
Boogie said: “We have fantastic listeners and they have done us proud once again with the recipe for our brunch bar.
“What better way to start a day could there be than tuning into the show whilst enjoying our brunch bar and raising money for Cash for Kids.”
Tony Stone, managing director of Stoats, said: “We had a lot of fun baking with the Forth 1 Breakfast Team. Boogie’s Brunch Bars are going down an absolute storm.
“Handmade in Loanhead with the finest Scottish oats they are the perfect mid-morning snack.
“Eat good and feel good knowing that every bar sale benefits children in our local community.”