Boost for Midlothian autumn festivals

Midlothian autumn festivals are set to benefit from £18,000 from EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.

Tam O’Shanter’s Trail – Hallowe’en Adventure, and Midlothian Fire & Light Walk, are two of 13 events and festivals across Scotland to receive a share of £147,576 from EventScotland’s National Programme Fund.

Midlothian Fire and Light Walk is taking place at Vogrie Country Park from September 23-October 6.

It is the second year that the festival will receive funding through the National Events Programme, with £10,000 awarded for additional temporary infrastructure and artistic content.

Tam O’Shanter’s Trail is set in Roslin Glen from October 30-November 3. Following a 1.5 mile circuit, the fire and light trail is themed on the Rabbie Burns poem, Tam O’Shanter, and is a collaboration between Trott Work events and Pyroceltic.

The event will receive £8,000 to deliver additional social media marketing activity, and to employ a Theatre Production manager and hire a rehearsal space.

VisitScotland regional director Neil Christison said: “It is fantastic to see these events in Midlothian receive funding from the National Events Programme.

“The national funded events programme plays a fundamental role, not only in showcasing Scotland as the perfect stage for events, but in increasing domestic tourism, and delivering real social and economic benefits.”

Midlothian Fire and Light event executive Thomas Laing said: “As we are a small independent company, the extra funding that we received from EventScotland helped us to put our vision in to action.”

Ron Oliveira, director of PyroCeltica, said: “Tam O’ Shanter’s Trail, to be held over Hallowe’en, will transform the iconic setting of Roslin Glen by nightfall with fire and lights illuminating the world of Rabbie Burns as never before.

“A bold production fusing theatre, circus, storytelling, and music, costume and a fire sculpture garden in celebration of Scottish culture.”