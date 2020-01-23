Breakfast time is of the essence for business in Midlothian and East Lothian

Join fellow Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce members on Thursday, January 30, at the first Speed Networking Breakfast of 2020.

The chamber claims you will make more business contacts in less time with this fun and energetic approach to networking.

Time is of the essence with 60 seconds to make a great first impression and put your message across before moving on to the next person.

Breakfast will be served before the event begins and tea and coffee will be served throughout, at The Best Western Kings Manor Hotel, 100 Milton Road, Edinburgh. The event starts at 8am. Call Mia on 0131 603 5040 or email mia@thebusinesspartnership.org.uk to book.