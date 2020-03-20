Building firm works out at Penicuik leisure centre

Hart Builders has lent its support to transform the overgrown outdoor area of Ladywood Leisure Centre in Penicuik.

The area outside the centre was unsuitable for holding outdoor activities. Hart Builders offered the centre help as part of their commitment to supporting local communities they work in.

Work has begun to give the centre’s outdoor area a complete face lift, and create a community garden that will benefit various groups at the leisure centre.

Hart Builders are providing labour and materials to transform the space. They will be completing tasks such as removing overgrown plants, upgrading the step into the community centre and creating a new patio area.

Local community group, Penicuik Men’s Shed, are also getting involved by building planters, from excess wood at the site, for the garden.

Iain Ramage, centre manager at Ladywood Leisure Centre, said: “This project has been on our wish list for some time, our youth club are keen to start growing their own plants and many of our clubs, including senior citizens groups, are looking forward to the enhanced outlook the new garden provides.

“As well as improving our centre visually we would like to point out how friendly and accommodating the team working on the garden have been, we will miss them when the project is complete. Thank you for your generosity Hart.”

As part of the work, the leisure centre’s youth club is taking part in a competition to create drawings inspired by what the centre means to them. An artist will use the winning drawings to feature in a mural being placed on the side wall of the leisure centre. The mural will showcase the many activities on offer at the centre such as boxing, table tennis, mum and baby club, knit and natter club and more.

Andy Mallice, managing director of Hart Builders said: “We’re committed to supporting good causes in the local areas that we work in. We’re delighted to help create this new community garden for Ladywood Leisure Centre, where we have delivered many new homes nearby.

“We hope the garden will provide a fantastic resource for the centre and the local people who use it.”