Business event deemed to be a huge success

Midlothian-based author and publisher Susan Cohen, a former international lawyer who founded The Wee Book Company, shared her entrepreneurial journey at a recent event in Newbattle High School.

The aim of the event, hosted by Business Gateway Midlothian, was to showcase the free advisory support and resources available to anyone in business in the area, especially start-up companies, including workshops on everything from HR and PR to bookkeeping and branding, seminars, networking events and online tutorials.

Expert advice was on hand at the event, which was also designed to help attendees build their network, business planning, finance and marketing, culminating with a Q&A session with guest speaker Susan on her fast-growing business which has seen 50,000 books sold in year one.

Susan said: “I was absolutely delighted to be invited along to the business start-up event which was such a great opportunity for me to share with the attendees just how much of a difference to early stage growth a service like Business Gateway can make.

“There is sometimes a perception that free business support services can be difficult to access but that is not the case in our experience.

“We have been fortunate enough to benefit from expert, very focused, highly proactive support from Business Gateway Midlothian and immensely grateful, which is why it is really important for new businesses to know that this kind of free support is available to them.”

Ann Marie Macaskill, Head of Business Gateway Midlothian said: “Our event was a great opportunity to engage with so many start-up businesses in the Midlothian where guests also had the chance to hear from one of our clients, Susan Cohen from The Wee Book Company, on her inspiring journey and rapid growth of her successful business, which we are delighted to be a part of.

“The support available through Business Gateway is bespoke to each client and I would encourage anyone thinking of starting up a business to connect with us and find out how we can help.”

To find out how Business Gateway Midlothian call 0131 516 6944.