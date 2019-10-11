Business Gateway Midlothian event offers help

As part of Midlothian Business Week, Business Gateway is hosting a free event offering a wide range of support and opportunities for businesses.

On Thursday, October 31, 2pm, at Gorebridge Development Trust, the Support for Business event will provide a one-stop shop to showcase the range of services available to businesses of all sizes and sectors throughout Midlothian.

From Business Gateway’s expert advisers to Chamber of Commerce support, representatives from the Federation of Small Businesses and guidance on developing a youth workforce with Modern Apprentice opportunities, this event will offer advice and support to businesses of all sizes across all sectors.

Midlothian bookkeeping, accountancy, tax and law firms will have the opportunity to exhibit their services to event attendees.

The event will also include a Q&A session to address any specific concerns or issues that businesses may have, as well as the chance to share their views or suggestions about the business support eco-system.

Ann Marie Macaskill, head of Business Gateway Midlothian, said: “Our Support for Business event offers something for everyone, from connections with business support organisations to valuable networking opportunities. We want Midlothian businesses to know about the Business Gateway support that is available to them at every stage of their business journey. I hope that this event will demonstrate the benefits of our service and encourage businesses to embrace the support on offer.”

Other events taking place in Midlothian Business Week include Women Into Business, PR on a Shoestring, and Business Start-Up: Marketing. See www.bgateway.com/events.