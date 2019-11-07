Chamber awards for Midlothian companies

Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber handed out their business awards for 2019 at The Brunton in Musselburgh last week.

The Midlothian winners included Roslin-based Network ROI, which won the Business Growth award. They employ 50 people and have seen sales increase by 65 per cent in two years.

Armadilla from Bonnyrigg won the Business Innovation award. The company exports pods worldwide thanks to overcoming the difficulties of transporting an off-site modular construction into a 20ft container.

Dalkeith-based architect Douglas Strachan received the Business Ambassador award. The One Dalkeith founder believes in “small businesses making a contribution to their communities”.

And the Commitment to Youth Development award went to MacTaggart Scott of Loanhead.

Among the other winners were Lothian Electric Machines (Lemac) of Haddington, which won the Environmental Impact award.

The Community Impact prize went to Miixer CIC from Dunbar.

Employer of the Year was awarded to Jack and Ivy hair salon in Dunbar,

The Family Business award went to The Brand Family at East Fortune Farm.

The New Business award was given to The Bonnie Badger in Gullane.

While the SME of the Year award went to Edinburgh-based catering company Hickory.