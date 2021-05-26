Childminders step up for a good cause
A group of 15 Midlothian childminders completed a combined 70-mile walk during Childminding Week for charity.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 11:10 am
Taking part in the endeavor were: Kylie Todd, Jil Murray, Hazel Cowan, Sarah Falconer, Carrie McNeill, Sonia Watson, Laura Diamond, Jenni Robertson, Alana Paris, Kelly Eckley, Heather Campbell, Julie Ward, Catherine Thomas McColm, Lisa Rice and Emma Anson.
The childminders, who are all members of the SCMA, each walked five miles with children in their care and raised over £1200 for Edinburgh’s Sick Children’s Hospital, as a thank you for the treatment some of their own children have received in the past.