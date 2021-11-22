Construction commences at Straiton to make way for new Lidl store

The new Lidl store at Straiton forms a new unit from the former M&S and Boots units, which have relocated to the Upper Terrace. Photo by Scott Louden.

As part of Lidl’s ongoing investment in Scotland, the new store on the Lower Terrace marks the retailer’s third in the Midlothian area, enabling even more of the local community to access its products. Set to open in Spring 2022, the new store will create up to 40 jobs for the local economy.

The store at Straiton forms a new unit from the former M&S and Boots units, which have relocated to the Upper Terrace. With a 1,227m² sales area, the store will feature facilities including an in-store bakery and customer toilets with baby changing.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Gordon Rafferty, commented: “We are delighted to commence work at Straiton and expand our presence in the Midlothian area with what will be our third store in the region.

"It’s fantastic to be able to offer the local community an even greater range of our high quality and affordable produce.

"We look forward to welcoming our loyal customers to the new store.”

The announcement comes on the back of the recent re-opening of the Dalkeith Lidl store, which has been serving Midlothian communities for the last two decades.

Following an extension and modernisation as part of the company’s £1.3 billion investment in its estate across Great Britain in 2020 and 2021, the Dalkeith store now holds the title of being the retailer’s largest store in Scotland. The retailer's ever-growing estate of over 100 stores spans Scotland from Kirkwall in the north, to Stranraer in the south.

Since establishing itself in Great Britain in 1994, Lidl GB has experienced continuous growth and today has over 25,000 employees, over 860 stores and 13 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales.

The Lidl retail company, as part of the Schwarz retail group headquartered in Neckarsulm, is one of the leading companies in the food retail industry in Europe.