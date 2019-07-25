Consultation starting over plans to more than double size of Bilston development

Plans to more than double the size of a housing development on the outskirts of Bilston are set to be unveiled.

Developers Hallam Land Management and Taylor Wimpey East Scotland have announced their intention to apply for phase two of its residential development on land at Seafield Road which will deliver around 250 new homes.

The developers already have permission to build 191 homes to the west of the site, which is being marketed as the new Pentland Green Estate.

Phase two includes a mix of two bedroom apartments, two and three bedroom terraced homes, two and three bedroom semi-detached homes, four bedroom townhouses and three, four and five bedroom detached homes – of which 25 per cent will be affordable.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) has been submitted to Midlothian Council, and Taylor Wimpey will now begin a programme of community engagement.

This including a public consultation event being held at Bilston Miners Welfare and Social Club on Thursday, September 12, from 2-8pm.

The public consultation gives the developers an opportunity to share their proposals with the public, and to listen to their views as the plans evolve over the coming months.

Pauline Mills, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “Our Proposal of Application Notice for the Seafield Road site allows us to begin the very important process of community engagement to discuss our development proposals for the area.

“We are fully committed to a detailed programme of engagement with communities throughout the lifetime of our developments, and a public consultation event as part of the overall process allows us to understand and consider the views from as many stakeholders as possible.

“Whilst the event will not be held until September 12, we would like to encourage as many people as possible to be involved in our community consultation programme so we may consider their views as we develop our proposal.”