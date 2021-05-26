Deal secured to deliver affordable homes for Sinclair Gardens, Roslin

The new homes will form part of the wider masterplan vision and framework.

The homes will form part of the wider masterplan vision and framework for the new community that is now emerging in Roslin.

The conclusion of this agreement paves the way for a range of one and two-bedroom cottage flats, two and three-bedroom terraced homes.

There will also be one and two-bedroom apartments to be built within its development of private new homes at Sinclair Gardens located off Main Street.

Commenting on the development Pauline Mills, Land and Planning Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “Reaching the conclusion of this agreement for Sinclair Garden marks another milestone on the journey towards creating a diverse place to call home that complements the existing local community of Roslin.

“Pre-construction works are already underway, and we expect to handover the completed properties to Dunedin Canmore Housing Association in 2023.

"There are a further 38 affordable homes to be delivered on this site which we expect to begin later this year with another Housing Association."

David Fletcher, Wheatley Group’s director of development, said: “We’re looking forward to working with Taylor Wimpey to deliver these modern, spacious and energy-efficient new homes as part of the wider development in Roslin.

“We’re delighted this project, which will provide much-needed affordable homes and make a big difference to the quality of life of the families who live in them, is being supported both by Midlothian Council and by Scottish Government grant funding.”