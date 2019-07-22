Dog grooming pod is pawfect for Louise

A Bonnyrigg woman is now providing a dog grooming service from her back garden, after taking delivery of a specially designed pod.

From this week, Louise Cameron (22) is providing her Pawfectly Pampered service from the pod at her Sherwood Drive home, after previously providing the service at salons in Edinburgh.

The young entrepreneur’s business has been running for one year but within other salons, and this week marks the grand opening of Louise’s first premises within the Midlothian area.

Pawfectly Pampered stands out from other dog grooming businesses and optimises the dog grooming industry by having a modernised Professional Dog Grooming Pod within the grounds of her home.

She said: “When I was 15 I started dog grooming, working for someone else. I then left and opened my own premises in Edinburgh, in another salon. So I’m delighted to finally be getting my own premises back in Bonnyrigg.

“I believe this is the only pod in Midlothian.

“It’s in my back garden. People come in the side gate. It’s something that is completely different.”

Louise explained how much her job means to her.

She said: “I’m very passionate about the business. I wouldn’t change it for the world. Dog welfare means everything to me.

“I take my job very seriously. I like to take my time and get to know the dogs.

“I would rather have less dogs and therefore have them going out happy, rather than packing too much in.”

Louise believes her pod will make her service better.

She said: “This pod means everything. The dogs can run about in safety.

“I have even got a bit in the pod set-up for taking pictures before and after their grooming. A lot of people come to me because they see the photos, and the dogs love it.

“I hope to be fully booked, with happy clients and happy dogs.”

Louise is happy to bring her business home, and is grateful to her parents.

She said:“It helps me a lot more. I was in Bonnyrigg originally, when working for someone, and busy. The town was not as busy. But as soon as I moved back to Bonnyrigg it’s been very busy again.

“So moving back is the best thing I have done. And I get to spend more time with my own dogs.

“It’s my parents house. They support me. They have been amazing. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

To book call 07754033976.