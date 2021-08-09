Don't cram in guests, Loanhead restaurant boss warns as pandemic restrictions end

Radhuni in Loanhead.

Radhuni in Loanhead will continue to observe social distancing measures as much as possible and keep screens between tables.

Habibur Khan, managing partner at the current Scottish Curry Restaurant of the Year, warned restaurants should beware of seeking short term profits by cramming in the maximum number of guests.

Mr Khan added that Radhuni and its sister restaurant Itihaas in Dalkeith intended to retain many precautions for at least another year, with waiting and kitchen staff still to wear masks.

“Our customers’ safety is our most important consideration. We will not jeopardise this after all the sacrifices they have made in the past 18 months,” he commented.

On Monday (today), most remaining legally imposed restrictions, including those on physical distancing and limits to the size of social gatherings, were lifted throughout Scotland.

Habibur’s father Matin, who runs Itihaas, added: “We are continuing to decline bookings for large groups at this restaurant although, at almost twice the size, there is more space for them in Radhuni.”