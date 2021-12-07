The figure represents a significant increase in revenue of £2.5m to the end of the financial year September 30, 2021, a rise of 134% on last year’s total (£1.87m).

The strong performance allowed significant investment across different areas of the business, including expansion into Glasgow.

The firm welcomed 12 new employees during the period as it focused on building on its award-winning customer service, the total number up 50% to sit at 36.

Mark Glasgow believes good customer service is key to success.

Senior hires included a quality control manager, field manager and operations manager. The company also expanded its fleet of vehicles to meet rising demand.

Moving to counteract challenges posed by the pandemic, £50,000 was invested in portable workstations to allow engineers to work as efficiently and safely as possible in customers’ homes.

The past 12 months also saw the business move into a larger headquarters in the city, the new premises also housing the Energy Training Academy where the engineers of tomorrow are being trained in renewables.

“There were a range of challenges that had to be faced in the past year and I am indebted to the staff for the manner in which they stuck to the task,” said managing director Mark Glasgow. “Everything is geared towards good customer service and everything follows from there.

“We reacted in the right ways to Covid. In such situations team work is more vital than ever and everyone came together to ensure our customer service wasn’t impacted, in fact it was enhanced by all their efforts in the most testing of circumstances.

“We brought a number of new employees into the business to ensure the structure was there for ongoing expansion plans and I’m excited by what the future holds for us a business. Everyone has bought into the Edinburgh Boiler Company’s approach and that is putting the customer first at all times.

“A highlight of the past year was opening our base in Edinburgh. The new headquarters will improve our efficiency and provide the ideal foundation for further investment and growth. There is a lot of work still to be done but we’re going in the right direction.”

