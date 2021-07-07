First look at new £25m Shawfair low carbon centre

An artist's impression of the innovative new Danfoss centre in Shawfair.

The innovative new Danfoss centre in Shawfair will house teams working on next generation, climate friendly technologies and aims to be the company’s first ever carbon neutral building in the world.

And to celebrate the landmark planning decision, the firm released a fly-over video giving people a virtual look at how the new centre will look.

The three-minute video creates a birds eye view of Shawfair showing where the new centre will be and how it will look once it opens.

Brian Kennedy, operational director with Danfoss, believes the future is bright for low carbon technology.

He said: “These are exciting times for Scotland, with the critical COP26 Climate Change Conference scheduled to take place in Glasgow later this year where we will be presenting our technologies, products and solutions front and centre.

“Investing £25 million into this new UK Low-Carbon Innovation Centre demonstrates our commitment to our 2030 carbon neutrality goal and aligns with the goals and vision of COP26.”

Danfoss says it expects 110 team members working at the centre when it opens in 2022, and 30 of them will be new hires, extending to 200 in four years.

The building will recover energy used during production and testing processes as its primary heating source, with a heat pump available as a backup if required. The building’s electricity consumption will also be covered by a Green Power Purchase Agreement. According to estimates, the annual energy savings for heating the centre will be approximately 75 per cent less than a conventional, similar-sized building.

Jeff Herrin, Vice President of Global R&D, Danfoss Power Solution, added: “Danfoss has a long history of bringing innovative solutions to the most challenging problems in the world.