Hardengreen drive-through development nears completion as Starbucks and Greggs take possession of units

An aerial view of the new drive-through development at Hardengreen. Photo kindly supplied by Muirs.

Muir Construction has completed the project, which started in March, and Starbucks and Greggs have taken possession of the units for fit-out prior to opening.

Starbucks is scheduled to open on October 2 and Greggs on October 25, with the 1.5 acre development providing 46 car parking spaces for customers.

Andy Richardson, group development director at LSPIM, said: “We are pleased to have worked with Midlothian Council on the regeneration of this site, which has lain disused for many years.”

One of the new units at Hardengreen, opposite the Tesco supermarket.

He added: “This is a high-quality development in a location that will be popular with the local community as well as long-distance travellers.

“Midlothian is one of the fastest-growing regions in Scotland, so as well as creating local jobs and improved amenities, these outlets will attract business from people travelling on the A7 who would have otherwise bypassed Dalkeith.”