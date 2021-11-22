Industrial action edges closer as Dalkeith print workers vote for strike

FLB Group, Thornybank Industrial Estate, Dalkeith. Photo: Google Maps.

Unite the union stated that 84.4 per cent of the eligible workforce voted last week and 95.7 per cent voted for strike action at the Thornybank Industrial Estate-based company. Unite has welcomed some movement on the original offer and will take this back to members to consider over the next few weeks.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “ Unite is determined to defend the jobs wages and conditions of our members so we will support the FLB workers all the way.”

FLB Group declined the opportunity to comment .

Unite regional officer Carrie Binnie said: “Unite members at FLB have, through loyalty and professionalism, endured paltry pay increases for years and they have simply had enough.

"If FLB management think that those at the top deserve the lions share of the profits while the workers get the crumbs, then they should think again. The tide is set to turn.”

“This company has a healthy order book and we believe it is in a position to improve the offer made to our members.