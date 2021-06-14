Innovative Midlothian flooring project lands prestigious green award

Dan Hughes, lead officer for Melville Housing’s award-winning Flooring not Landfill project.

The Green Apple Gold Award for Environmental Best Practice (carbon reduction category) was presented to Dalkeith-based Melville Housing Association for its Flooring not Landfill project which has so far rescued more than six tonnes of carpet tiles from the tip, instead giving them free to tenants struggling to find money to provide floor coverings for their homes.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have received this award,” said Melville’s Flooring not Landfill lead Dan Hughes.

Since it was launched in 2019, the project, the first of its kind in the country, has helped floor the homes of more than 70 Melville tenants and delivered carbon savings greater than 2tCO 2 e (two tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent) - equivalent to 15 car journeys between Aberdeen and London.

Dan added: “Our project benefits not just the planet, saving good quality flooring from unnecessarily being sent to landfill, but also dozens of tenants who would otherwise struggle to floor their homes.

“What we’ve seen throughout the Covid pandemic is the phenomenal demand for this service and, when lockdown guidance has allowed, we’ve continued to do our best to meet the needs of customers. Now that restrictions have eased, we look forward to helping out many more people.”