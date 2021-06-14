Invitation from Midlothian Tourism Forum

Chairman Ian Gardner said: “Since the role of Midlothian and Borders Tourism Action Group has ended, Midlothian Tourism Forum is now back at work with a focus completely on developing tourism and hospitality.

"We are looking to link with all our tourism businesses in the region, to collaborate further and develop our local partnerships, and would invite all local businesses with an interest in tourism and hospitality to connect with us now. With trading conditions still difficult, we believe that partnerships and collaboration are more important than ever.”

To join the Forum, email [email protected]

Ian added: “Going forward, we will be redefining our strategy, core aims and activity plan.

"There will be a strong focus on representing the interests of our area with key stakeholders like VisitScotland, Midlothian Council, and neighbouring partners such as Edinburgh Tourism Action Group, as well as continuing to provide a platform for networking and collaboration among our varied tourism businesses.”