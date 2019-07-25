Lego artist gets go-ahead to open studio in former Midlothian police station

A former Midlothian police station is to be transformed into the home of a Lego art studio.

Artist Warren Elsmore, who creates unique Lego sculptures which have gone on display around the world, will be moving into Newbattle Police Station after his company bought the building from Police Scotland.

Plans to create an arts studio in the building alongside offices, which are expected to be available separately, have been given the go-ahead by Midlothian Council.

A spokesperson for Warren Elsmore Ltd said the company was looking forward to moving into its own premises.

Warren (38) who has been a fan of Lego since the age of four, had a successful IT career before moving into Lego art full-time in 2012.

He works with companies across the world from IBM to Lego, Historic Scotland, Visit Denmark and others to create bespoke sculptures and exhibitions.

Exhibitions of his first two books Brick City and Brick Wonders have toured museums and galleries across the UK, and work by his company is currently on display at St Enoch’s Centre, Glasgow, until September 15.

Among work produced by Warren Elsmore Ltd which has made headlines around the world are a Lego Forth Road Bridge, which went on display at the National Museum, Lego Kelpies and his work helping shipping firm DFDS create the largest Lego ship in the world to mark its 150th anniversary.

The new base for the firm will include an open-plan studio on the ground floor which will be created alongside office space and a meeting room for the artist and his team.

Solar panels will be fitted on the flat roof of the building, which is on Morris Road, Newtongrange, and offices on the first floor will be made available with the hope local community projects will take them up.

There are also plans to provide bike storage and shower facilities at the studio to support sustainable travel to work.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Plans are still in the early stages, but we hope to be able to move in towards the end of the year.”

To see more of the firm’s work, visit www.warrenelsmore.com.

Marie Sharp - Local Democracy Reporting Service