Lidl Dalkeith to close during modernisation and extension work

Stock photo of the Lidl in Dalkeith.

In order for the works to take place, the store will be closed from 5pm on Friday ( July 16) , with a view to reopening this Autumn.

During the closure, customers can access other Lidl stores nearby in Gilmerton and Musselburgh

As part of the company’s £1.3 billion investment in its expansion across Great Britain in 2020 and 2021, the supermarket will be extending the current sales area at its Dalkeith store to 1670m2, building into, and revitalising the vacant unit next door, previously occupied by Peacocks, with construction estimated to start on site next month.

Once opened, the larger store will also see up to an additional 15 jobs created for the local economy and deliver even more of Lidl’s products to local residents.

The multi-million pound investment will also see the addition of upgraded facilities including customer toilets and baby changing, rapid electric vehicle charging spaces as well as refurbishment of the store to improve the overall shopping experience.

Lidl’s Dalkeith site will also have money-back recycling stations installed, in preparation for the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme rollout in July 2022.

Lidl GB’s regional h ead of p roperty, Gordon Rafferty, commented: “We could not be more delighted to be investing in our much-loved Dalkeith store and look forward to being able to offer the local community improved facilities and an even greater selection of our amazing produce.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support as we enter this next phase of development.”

The current occupier of the neighbouring unit JD Wetherspoons PLC, who operate The Blacksmith’s Forge, have chosen not to renew their lease beyond July 2021, and Lidl GB are exploring options for a new tenant for this site.