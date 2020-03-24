Lidl to install cough and sneeze proof checkout protection screens in all stores

Lidl has announced it will install checkout protection screens across all its stores in Great Britain.

The safety measure will see thousands of screens rolled out in stores across the country in order to protect Lidl colleagues and customers.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO at Lidl GB, said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers continues to be a key priority for us, which is why all of our stores here in Great Britain will be fitted with protection screens at checkouts.

“We hope that this additional safeguard will help to provide extra reassurance for those both working and shopping in our stores.

“We are eternally grateful to all of our store teams who are working hard every day to support their communities. And, we would once again like to thank customers for their consideration during this very challenging time.”

Last week, the supermarket announced that it was creating up to 2500 new store jobs to provide necessary additional support to its workforce and customers.