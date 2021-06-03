Loanhead-based brand Stoats announces Sainsbury's launch of new cereal bars

The new cereal bars from Loanhead-based Stoats.

Its new Stoats+ Immunity Bars, which are gluten-free and plant-based, are available in two flavours: Berry Boost and Chewy Roasted Nut.

Stoats marketing director, Olivia Stone, said: “We’re delighted to see more of our products launching into Sainsbury’s stores and we’re sure they will be a hit with shoppers not just because the bars are gluten free, nutrient-packed and cost-effective, but they’re also as naturally tasty as it gets.

"Each bar is made from real, high quality plant-based ingredients, which are bursting with big flavours.

“Stoats is also a value and ethics driven brand, our packaging is either compostable or fully recyclable and we keep our manufacturing footprint as light on the earth as possible, making Stoats the perfect choice for conscious consumers who want to eat well and do their bit for the planet.”

Natasha Millard, senior buyer, biscuits, at Sainsbury’s said: “We’re seeing growing interest in healthy food on the go and by ensuring our customers have access to tasty, nutritious and cost-efficient products in this category, we can help them make the most of this thriving grab-and-go food movement.