Loanhead entrepreneur launches rescheduled Women in Leadership seminar
A Loanhead entrepreneur with his own training company focused on leadership challenges for professionals, is delighted to have now rescheduled a course targeting women, which was cancelled by Covid last year.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 1:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 12th November 2021, 2:24 pm
Jack Waddell (25), who runs Own Your Success (OYS), had hoped to hold his Women in Leadership seminar in April 2020, but it will now take place next May. He said: “As client preferences are evolving, we will now offer this as a hybrid solution, which means you can attend in person or attend virtually.”
OYS is also launching two new programmes: Manager to Leader Workshop and a Senior Leadership Workshop.
You can find all the details on OYS events at www.ownyoursuccess.co.uk/events-own-your-success.
For additional information on OYS events, contact 0800 949 9111.