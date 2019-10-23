Loanhead jobs saved after Pentland Precision comes out of administration under new name

More than 30 jobs have been saved at Loanhead engineering firm Pentland Precision after it was bought out of administration.

The company, based at Pentland Industrial Estate, called in administrators from KPMG last week after it lost contracts worth £2 million from the shipbuilding arm of Babcock two years ago.

However, directors have now relaunched the business under the name of Pentland Material Supply after securing new finance.

The move will see 35 of Pentland’s 41 employees transferred to the new company.