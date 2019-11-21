Loanhead restaurant congratulated at Scottish Parliament

Leading politicians from all Scotland’s major parties have united to congratulate Loanhead restaurant Radhuni on its fundraising efforts for cancer sufferers.

A motion from Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP Colin Beattie, adopted by the Scottish Parliament after winning cross-party support, praised the Bangladeshi-Indian restaurant “for its community support and initiative to help others” following its fundraising for Macmillan.

Radhuni launched the initiative after one of its waitresses was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer, and collected money from customers during the recent British Curry Week.

Carole O’Reilly (61), who has been working at the Bangladeshi-Indian restaurant, was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in May but vowed to take action to help other cancer sufferers.

During UK Curry Week, which ran from October 7 to 13, Radhuni donated £1 to Macmillan Cancer Support from each sit-in table and takeaway. “Great people do wonderful things at Macmillan and it has been there for me,” said Carole from Bonnyrigg.

The fundraising drive at the restaurant raised an impressive £550 for Macmillan.

Among the supporters of the motion were former Scottish Ministers Jackie Baillie (Labour) and Stewart Stevenson (SNP), and Murdo Fraser, former Deputy Leader of Scottish Conservatives.

Habibur Khan, managing partner of Radhuni, commented: “It’s marvellous to see Scotland’s politicians united in such a worthwhile cause.”