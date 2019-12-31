Loanhead restaurant hands out lunches to the homeless

The Radhuni in Loanhead is due to supply lunches for 50 homeless people at the Streetwork charity’s hub in Holyrood Road on New Year’s Day.

Managing partner Habibur Khan, who at 23 became the youngest winner of a main British Curry Award,said: “Many charities work particularly hard over Christmas to help the less privileged and lonely. New Year can also be very difficult and emotional for many people and support at that time can be overlooked.

“The Radhuni team appreciate this donation is only for a day but we wanted to show solidarity with the homeless and provide practical support for Streetwork, which does an amazing job throughout the year in Edinburgh and elsewhere.

“Hopefully, it will help its service users enjoy a brighter beginning to the New Year.”

The restaurant will deliver main meals, rice and naan bread to homeless people.

Rankin Barr of Streetwork, added: “We would like to thank the staff and owners of the Radhuni for donating the time and effort to make a fantastic meal for our wonderful service users at this very busy time of the year.

“We’re grateful to the restaurant for thinking of those living a life on the street.”

The charity’s Holyrood hub provides individual support, amenities, specialist drop-ins including a GP and nurse, and workshops for skills development and recovery.