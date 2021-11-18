Loanhead restaurant set to defend Scottish curry crown

Radhuni in Loanhead.

Radhuni in Loanhead will defend its ‘best in Scotland’ title at the British Curry Awards, after taking the crown when the awards were last held in 2019. The sold out black tie gala dinner at London’s Battersea Evolution will be held on November 29. Awards are given on a regional basis.

Habibur Khan, Managing Partner of the 120 seat Radhuni, commented: “Despite the effects of coronavirus this has been a magnificent year for Radhuni and we’re dreaming it could get even better.