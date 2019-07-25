Love on the airways as Forth 1 plays cupid

Mayfield mum-of-two Kelly Allan is planning the perfect wedding after her partner Martin Paton proposed live on Forth 1.

Martin (25) texted Forth 1’s Hits Party show asking presenter Callum Gallacher if he could have the chance to go live on-air to ask the love of his life to marry him.

Moments later, as listeners across Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife collectively held their breath, Martin popped the question and Kelly immediately said ‘Yes!’

Kelly (26), who works as a carer for the elderly, said about the surprise proposal: “It felt brilliant. I had actually been waiting for him to propose as I knew we were meant to be together. We have only been dating for a few months, but I knew from the start he was the one.

“My brother and sister-in-law were listening to Forth 1 at the time and were a little bit surprised when they all of a sudden heard Martin’s voice.

“But, after they got over the shock, they called us and said they think it’s fantastic news and are delighted that we’re engaged.”

Kelly explained that it was social media that brought them together.

She said: “I first met Martin 11 years ago after my brother introduced us, but it was only recently when Martin got in touch on Facebook that we ended up going on a date.

“Our first date was at the games arcade in Portobello, we just clicked, and since then we have been almost inseparable.

“To be proposed to live on Forth 1 was pretty crazy. I have been a fan of the station for as long as I can remember so to be asked on my favourite radio station will be something I remember for a very long time.”

Now Kelly and Martin are planning their wedding and Kelly has a few ideas: “I want something near home and definitely want a big white dress and a piper.”

The pair are also considering honeymoon destinations, and if Kelly has her way it will be Disneyworld in Florida.

Forth 1 presenter Callum says he’s chuffed he got to play cupid: “It’s not every day you can help someone make their dreams come true.

“When Martin came on the show and popped the question live on-air, I was holding my breath – but Kelly did not hesitate and said yes straightway.

“Everyone at Forth 1 is very happy for Kelly and Martin and I am keeping an eye on the post for my invitation to the wedding!”

Callum Gallacher’s Hits Party runs every Saturday night from 10-1am, and his Evening Show runs Monday-Thursday from 7-10pm.