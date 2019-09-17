Changeworks in Penicuik is hosting a free information event in partnership with Penicuik Heritage Regeneration next month.

The event in Penicuik Town Hall on October 1 from 5.30pm is part of the ‘Love Your Older Home’ campaign, promoting the improvements that can be made to existing homes to make them warmer and more energy efficient.

Attendees will hear from experts from Home Energy Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland, and have the chance to speak to specialist installers about the different types of insulation, draught-proofing and glazing replacement.

They can also find out about current funding options, the benefits of energy efficiency and where to find free, impartial support to help identify the best solutions for their property.

Aidan Tracey, senior project officer at Changeworks in Penicuik, said: “We have heard from lots of householders who don’t think they can do anything to their old, stone-built property to make it more energy efficient.

“We have brought together a range of experts to highlight real, practical solutions and the support that is available.

“We hope to inspire and equip householders in Penicuik to act now, to not only cut their carbon footprint, but also avoid wasting money on energy bills while also being more comfortable at home.”

To book your place visit http://bit.ly/OlderHomePenicuik, email on Penicuik@changeworks.org.uk, or call 01968 620283.