Mayfield-based waste management company NWH cements sustainability commitment with £10k donation To Entrepreneurial Scotland

Sean McGrath of Entrepreneurial Scotland and NWH Group CEO Mark Williams.

The funds will be used to increase the number of people who take part in Entrepreneurial Scotland’s programmes such as the Saltire Scholar internship programme and forms part of The NWH Group’s green action plan – a series of initiatives to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Mark Williams, CEO at The NWH Group, based at Mayfield Industrial Estate, said: “Our business is built on our strong family values, and we are committed to a sustainable future by improving the social, economic and environmental well-being of the communities in which we operate.

"This includes a pledge to growing talent from within.

“Alongside an increase in capacity on our HGV driver apprenticeship programme, we have set the bold target to ensure 20 per cent of our workforce has taken part in an apprenticeship, scholarship or student programme.

"Our mission to create a pipeline of new and future talent ensures the long-term success of our industries and communities.

“We believe Entrepreneurial Scotland is crucial in developing Scotland’s future leaders and are delighted to be able to support its mission through a financial contribution, as well as hosting a Scholar intern this summer.”

As an Ambassador for Entrepreneurial Scotland, the waste management company is set to host a marketing intern through the Saltire Scholar Programme, looking at carbon footprint and sustainable jobs.

Sean McGrath, chief executive of Entrepreneurial Scotland, added: “We have been deeply humbled by such generosity and thank everyone who has contributed to our crowdfund campaign.

"So many people answered the call to help us carry on creating entrepreneurial leaders and we are profoundly grateful.

"Specifically, receiving support and recognition from some of Scotland’s most successful companies, like NWH Group, is humbling.

"It shows the value of embracing an entrepreneurial mindset throughout all types of businesses, for the benefit of Scotland.”

Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation is an independent charity that exists to equip leaders with the entrepreneurial skills, mindset and connections to create societal impact.