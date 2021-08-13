Midlothan business breakfast set to return

Stock photo of a breakfast event hosted by Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce.

The next one is on Thursday, August 26, 8.30-10.30am at Dalhousie Castle. A chamber spokesman said: "The chamber’s monthly breakfast brings together business people from East Lothian, Edinburgh, Midlothian and the surrounding areas to meet, eat and network on the fourth Thursday of each month except July and October.

"There are a wide range of people who attend from all sectors, from sole traders and start-ups to some of the biggest businesses in the city.

"Each month there is a guest speaker who offer their expertise on relevant business issues or share their own experiences of running a business.”

The spokesman added: "You can expect an excellent breakfast, make new connections through informal networking, get an introduction if there’s someone you’d like to meet and find new local customers and suppliers."