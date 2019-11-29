Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber’s Christmas lunch

Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber host their annual Christmas lunch at the Bonnie Badger in Gullane on Thursday, December 5 from noon to 2pm.

Chamber chief executive George Archibald said the event is an ideal opportunity to meet informally and celebrate the successes of 2019 with other local businesses.

Gilson Gray specialists will also be there to provide advice on measures you could and possibly should take to protect your personal and business situation.

The cost of the business lunch is £22.92 for members and £31.25 for non-members.

For further details call Dita Macfarlane on 0131 603 5040.