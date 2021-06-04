Midlothian-based waste recycler The NWH Group appoints HR manager
Midlothian-based waste recycler, The NWH Group has appointed Rhys Donaldson as HR Manager.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 1:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th June 2021, 2:49 pm
Rhys first joined NWH in 2017 initially as a recruitment consultant to help fast-track the on-boarding of HGV drivers, and a number of other roles. He quickly became involved in the wider HR function and his role evolved to HR and Recruitment Consultant.
He said: “I am delighted to have been offered this opportunity to manage the HR function at a fantastic family-run business, and I look forward to being part of the exciting growth at NWH in the coming years”.
To find out more about careers at NWH, visit www.nwhgroup.co.uk/careers/.