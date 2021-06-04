Midlothian-based waste recycler The NWH Group appoints HR manager

NWH Group’s new HR manager Rhys Donaldson.

Rhys first joined NWH in 2017 initially as a recruitment consultant to help fast-track the on-boarding of HGV drivers, and a number of other roles. He quickly became involved in the wider HR function and his role evolved to HR and Recruitment Consultant.

He said: “I am delighted to have been offered this opportunity to manage the HR function at a fantastic family-run business, and I look forward to being part of the exciting growth at NWH in the coming years”.