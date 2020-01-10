Midlothian business start-up event offers help and advice

Have you ever thought about setting up your own business? Would you like to find out more about what help and advice is available?

Midlothian Business Gateway is hosting a business start-up seminar on Thursday, January 23. This free event will provide you with the opportunity to network with other new business owners, meet the Midlothian Business Gateway team and find out more about the range of information, support and advice on offer.

The seminar will be held in the Borthwick Suite at Newbattle High School, Newbattle Community Campus from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

For more information and to book a place, visit the Midlothian section at www.bgateway.com/events