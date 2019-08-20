Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber of Commerce AGM

Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber of Commerce host their annual general meeting on Wednesday, 18 September, 3pm, at Pentland Science Park, Bush Loan, Penicuik.

Members will also hear from James Hepburn MSP, Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills.

The meeting will be followed by a BBQ, weather permitting, and the event is sponsored by Pentland Science Park and Baxter Storey.

Keith Barbour, the chamber’s chief executive, said that this is an opportunity to find out the work the organisation has been doing through the year and to learn about their plans for the future.

RSVP to mia@thebusinesspartnership.org.uk by no later than Friday, September 6.

For further details contact Mia Gilchrist on 0131 603 5040