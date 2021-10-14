Midlothian 'zero carbon' office development seeks planning in principle

James Barnes, Director of Melville Nursery Ltd, landowners of the Melville Gate site

The proposals for the allocated economic development land comprise four class 4 use office buildings of two and three storeys of approximately 70,000 square feet in total, provision of 295 parking spaces and a new vehicle access from Gilmerton Road.

The site was identified by the council as suitable for business use more than 12 years ago. Its sensitive location within the Green Belt requires that the building designs respond to the rural surroundings. Natural screening from established and proposed tree planting will minimise the visual impact. Additionally, the proposed site landscaping respects the sensitive nature of the surrounding countryside, offering opportunities to create habitat for wildlife and flora, whilst delivering an attractive and healthy environment from which to work.

Once constructed the business park will be targeted at local businesses who have a ‘green’ agenda. It is well located in relation to the wider communication network and has a large, growing, residential catchment, in accord with the requirement for office space within 15 minutes-drive of people’s homes. The timing is also ideal, responding to the increasing demand for sustainable small flexible office space in attractive environments.

The application is led by James Barnes, Director of landowners, Melville Nursery Ltd, together with development consultants, Advie Properties Ltd.

Mr Barnes said: “The area of land we are proposing for the development of Melville Gate business park was cut off from the rest of Melville Nursery by the construction of the A7. Zoned for business use by Midlothian Council for many years, its location is perfect for an easily accessible ‘zero-carbon’ office development that will meet the current demand for small, flexible office spaces in a positive environment in a post pandemic world.

“The teams behind Melville Gate and Melville Nursery are working together to cross fund the infrastructure for both projects.”

Stuart Wright, Advie Properties Ltd, said: The pre-application feedback for Melville Gate’s class 4 use office buildings on the site was largely supportive. Any concerns raised by Midlothian Council, Community Councils’ and other interested parties have been acknowledged, taken on-board and incorporated into the proposals.