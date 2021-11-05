Midlothian's curry kings in line for family business titles

Left to right Habibur, Matin and Mujib Khan.

They are shortlisted as finalists in the Scottish Family Business Awards in the categories of Commitment to the Community and ‘Next Generation’.

Both of these Indian-Bangladeshi restaurants have given away thousands of free meals to front line workers during the pandemic, sponsored local sports clubs and other groups, and regularly raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Matin Khan, chief executive of the family group and director of Itihaas in Dalkeith, and his son Habibur, managing partner of Radhuni in nearby Loanhead, recently received ‘Local Hero’ accolades from the organisers of the British Curry Awards. Matin’s elder son Mujib is also involved in running the businesses.

Radhuni is Scotland’s current Curry Restaurant of the Year and earlier this year was honoured by Walkers Crisps which launched a new flavour, Madras Curry, inspired by one of its recipes. It celebrated its 10th anniversary in September.

Habibur has been shortlisted in the ‘Next Generation’ category which recognises younger family members who have played a leading role in a business’ development and are capable of leading it to even greater successes in future. At the age of 23 in 2010 he became the youngest ever winner of a major British Curry Award.

Matin, who came to the UK from Bangladesh at the age of 13, is a former Scottish Curry Chef of the Year. Itihaas’ awards, including the best South Indian restaurant in Scotland, go back to 2010.

He commented: “Itihaas and Radhuni are firmly embedded in the local community in and around Midlothian. Although we have won many national awards we regard ourselves primarily as hubs for local people and build our family values and traditions into everything we do.”

A spokesman for the Family Business Awards, organised by The Herald newspaper, said: “The strong shortlist includes some of the most innovative businesses in the country, many of which have long and proud histories, others that are new and transformational and all of them with something to teach the business community about how family concerns can flourish.”