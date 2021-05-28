Mixing technology and medieval architecture at Rosslyn Chapel

Rosslyn Chapel screenshot from the app.

The app contains an immersive virtual experience, a 360° degree panoramic tour and a newly designed photo gallery, showing some of the most striking features of the chapel. It has been developed in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland using state-of-the-art 3D models and digital visualisation technology.

Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust said: “This new version of our app is a wonderful example of how cutting-edge technology can be used to interpret our medieval building and provide virtual access to the chapel from all over the world. We hope that many people will enjoy using it and will then be inspired to come and see the real thing, now that the Chapel is open again to visitors.”

Dr Lyn Wilson, digital documentation manager at Historic Environment Scotland said: “We are delighted to be releasing a major re-imagining of this innovative, interactive app in collaboration with our long-standing partners at Rosslyn Chapel Trust. The app uses highly accurate 3D data, panoramic imagery and gaming technologies to support virtual access, learning and exploration of this special place.”

The app, by Scottish company Grizzle & Tan, is now available for free: iOS: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/rosslyn-chapel/id1234262815. Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=scot.hes.rosslynchapel.