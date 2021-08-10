Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The fifth largest supermarket in the UK is building six new stores in Scotland, requiring recruits at every level from apprenticeships to Deputy Managers. Bathgate, Hermiston Gait, and Livingston will make up Aldi’s expansion in the Lothians.

This latest £20 million investment will give the retailing giant over 100 stores in Scotland. Across the UK, Aldi now has more than 920 stores and around 38,000 employees.

Aldi is looking for people to fill roles at its stores and distribution centres. Picture: Mark Waugh

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for more ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Edinburgh and The Lothians.

“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

She added: “Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team.”

The supermarket’s ‘Scottish Buying Department’ has committed to increasing the number of Scottish products to over 500 in the next two years. Recent surveys revealed Aldi already stocks one hundred per cent Scotch Lamb, 96 per cent Scotch Beef, and 88 per cent Scottish chicken - more than any other supermarket in Scotland. According to ‘Which?’ Aldi was the cheapest supermarket for a basket of 20 essential items in July, the same shop at the ‘Big Four’ was seven per cent more expensive.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.