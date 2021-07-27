New Toolstation store opens in Loanhead
Toolstation opened a new store in Loanhead on Monday- creating seven new roles in the area and bringing products to local trade and DIY customers.
Store manager Steven Barclay said: “We are pleased to be opening the new store and supporting local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in Loanhead.
"We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task.”
Toolstation Loanhead is located at Unit B1, Pentland Industrial Estate, Main Street, Loanhead.