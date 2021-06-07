Newtongrange-based national mining museum set to re-open

The local attraction is due to re-open next week. Photo by Scott Louden.

The museum is adopting a phased approach to re-opening, as we all adjust to life after lockdown.

In line with guidelines, a range of measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. These include pre-booked timed entry, an online ticketing system, digital tours, enhanced cleaning, sneeze screens, hand sanitising stations and a one-way system.

Chief executive, Mhairi Cross said “We are looking forward to welcoming our visitors back after such a long time. We have worked hard to adapt our visitor offer and our site to make it safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

Timed slots can be booked at https://national-mining-museum-scotland.arttickets.org.uk/.

Mhari added: “We hope that following the last lockdown, that visitors will feel safe to come back and new visitors will feel excited about visiting our museum.

“Two key changes for our visitors are that we will be offering new digital tours and visitors will have to book an online timed slot before visiting.

"This new ticketing system will help us manage visitor capacity and ensure that physical distancing can be observed. Our digital tour will allow visitors to independently explore the museum, following a new route and one-way system around the site.”

Initially the museum will operate Thursday to Sunday from 10am-4pm. This will be reviewed following feedback from staff and visitors.

The museum’s café will be open to visitors and the general public with seating restricted to six adults from up to three households in line with current Scottish Government guidelines. Picnic tables are also available on site.