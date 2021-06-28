Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

A founding partner of Gilson Gray, Mr Jansch heads up the Edinburgh firm’s insolvency department and joins the city-based social enterprise as a non-executive director.

As a commercial litigator and civil solicitor advocate, he has spent many years appearing before the Scottish courts and various tribunals and committees. He has also spent time working in the public sector.

New board member: Steven Jansch

Mr Jansch is accredited by the Society of Writers to HM Signet (the WS Society) in commercial litigation and also by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in insolvency law.

GTS chief executive Chris Thewlis said: “Steven is a great addition to the board at GTS offering further good governance and expertise as we work towards our growth strategies to increase income which maximises social value.”

Mr Jansch said: “I have worked with Chris and GTS for a number of years now. I am continually surprised and delighted by the progress Chris and the team has made and continues to make in providing access to work, on breaking down barriers, and providing a true inclusive approach to the commerciality of delivery of GTS services.

“GTS is run as a business allowing it to offer much more than many other 3rd sector organisations. This business acumen allows GTS to give back in significant ways, with more than £11 million in social return on investment to date measured and benchmarked against the National Performance Framework and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Having a lawyer as a non-executive director is beneficial to GTS, to me personally, and to my firm, all at once. For GTS they get a friendly face who can help take an analytical approach to strategic decisions being made at board level. For me, I get to see the inner workings of GTS to better understand them as a client allowing me to tailor my advice to them.

“This also helps them progress on the upward trajectory that they are currently on. From my firm's perspective, this creates a long-term bond between us and GTS as their ‘trusted advisor’.

“The synergies between Gilson Gray and GTS have also surprised me given that we provide services in very different areas. Both firms share our people focus, and we maintain a positive and progressive working environment through openness in working towards collaborative success.”

The expanded GTS board now comprises CEO Chris Thewlis, operations director Tracey Smith, Roger Horam, Brian Cameron and Stephen Paterson.

The firm’s clients include multiple local authorities, Historic Environment Scotland, Edinburgh Zoo, Multiplex Construction’s University of Glasgow regeneration project and the Department for Work and Pensions.

